Centre to procure 600,000 tonnes of tur and masur dals directly from farmers
This comes in the backdrop of the Centre’s falling stock amid firm market prices caused by lower production of some pulses, including tur.
New Delhi: The Centre plans to procure 400,000 tonnes of raw tur dal and 200,000 tonnes of masur dal directly from farmers at the minimum assured procurement price (MAPP) or at the dynamic buffer procurement price (DBPP), whichever is higher, to boost stocks, a senior official told Mint.