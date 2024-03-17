Centre to procure 600,000 tonnes of tur and masur dals directly from farmers

New Delhi: The Centre plans to procure 400,000 tonnes of raw tur dal and 200,000 tonnes of masur dal directly from farmers at the minimum assured procurement price (MAPP) or at the dynamic buffer procurement price (DBPP), whichever is higher, to boost stocks, a senior official told Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MAPP is the weighted average price of previous three trading days in a district, while the DBPP is the weighted average price of the day of procurement, three previous days and three subsequent trading days. The MAPP and the DBPP are the weighted average of the modal price (70% weightage) and maximum price (30% weightage).

This comes against the backrop of falling government buffer stocks amid firm market prices caused by lower production of some pulses, including tur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“As part of the plan, these two pulses will be procured by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Limited (NCCF) directly from pre-registered farmers," the official said. Tur procurement started in January and so far both the agencies have procured around 8,000 tonnes of tur. Masur procurement is scheduled to start this month.

In January, union cooperation minister Amit Shah launched a multilingual electronic portal https://esamridhi.in through which farmers can sell tur dal to two government procurement agencies—NAFED and NCCF. As decided then, the department of consumer affairs (DoCA) will procure 80% of buffer requirement for tur and masur through these two agencies directly from farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) or at the prevailing market price, if prices are above the MSP.

The price of tur dal has been significantly high in the past year due to weather disturbances causing a fall in last season’s production. The country may have produced 3.3 million tonnes (mt) of the pulses against a domestic consumption of 4.4-4.5 mt. Production of tur in the 2023-24 (July-June) crop year, too, is expected to fall due to a patchy monsoon, with the agriculture ministry pegging it on par with the previous year's output. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While raw tur in key markets of the top growing regions of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh is being sold at ₹10,300-10,600 a quintal as compared with the MSP of Rs7,000 per quintal, the all-India average tur price in the retail market is as high as 32.6% on-year at ₹150 a kg. However, the masur price in major mandis is hovering in the range of ₹5,900-5,950 per quintal as compared to its MSP of ₹6,425 a quintal and ₹95.1 per kg, an increase of 1.4% on-month and 2.5% on-year. Prices quoted are as of Saturday and as per the consumer affairs ministry (for retail prices) and spot traders (for mandi prices).

Inflation in pulses eased to 18.9% in February from 19.5% in January; however, it was as low as 4.1% a year ago.

With the firm prices, the central stock as of 28 February had depleted to a little over 1.97 million tonnes against the buffer norm of 3.1 mt. This includes about 36,000 tonnes of tur and 616,000 tonnes of masur stock compared to 1 mt and 600,000 tonnes norm, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Queries sent to the consumer affairs department and agriculture ministry remained unanswered at press time.

