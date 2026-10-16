In a move aimed at addressing a long-standing policy gap, the Department of Expenditure under the finance ministry has directed all ministries and departments to conduct a comprehensive review of government employees’ pay fixation orders, service records and pension-related details four years before retirement. The aim is to prevent excess payments from being detected too late for recovery, two government officials said.
Centre to review pay, pension records four years before retirement
SummaryThe finance ministry has made early verification of pay fixation, service and pension records mandatory, with accountability for officials who fail to detect errors before retirement.
In a move aimed at addressing a long-standing policy gap, the Department of Expenditure under the finance ministry has directed all ministries and departments to conduct a comprehensive review of government employees’ pay fixation orders, service records and pension-related details four years before retirement. The aim is to prevent excess payments from being detected too late for recovery, two government officials said.
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Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.<br><br>Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.<br><br>Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.
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