News
Centre to train joint directors for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission
SummaryThe idea is to transform India’s digital health system so that universal health coverage is accessible, affordable, and safe for the public.
Aiming to boost digital health accessibility among citizens, the Union government has planned to train joint directors to impart knowledge, help in implementation, and keep them updated about the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).
