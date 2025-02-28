Centre to train joint directors for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Aiming to boost digital health accessibility among citizens, the Union government has planned to train joint directors to impart knowledge, help in implementation, and keep them updated about the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

A two-day national workshop will be held in Bihar on 7-8 March, to focus on building the capabilities of these crucial links in the ABDM system. The idea is to transform India’s digital health system seamlessly and efficiently so that universal health coverage is accessible, inclusive, affordable, timely, and safe for the public.

“The National Health Authority (NHA) has focused on building the capacities of key stakeholders in the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Joint directors are vital for ABDM’s implementation, and their experience-based insights are crucial for its success," said a senior NHA official in a letter to all the state mission directors, reviewed by Mint.

“The objective of the workshop is to equip participants with the latest updates, discuss the future road map and facilitate an environment for learning," the letter stated.

The government’s Digital India initiative has given a huge push to the digital health sector. With greater internet accessibility across the country, the ABDM, launched in September 2021, is likely to lead to equitable healthcare.

ABDM has three components—the Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA), a digital health ID for each person; the Health Facility Registry (HFR)—a digital directory of healthcare facilities across India; and the Health Professional Registry (HPR)—a repository of verified healthcare professionals in India.

According to government data, India had 96.96 crore internet connections until June last year, while broadband connections rose to 94.92 crore in August 2024.

One of the primary features of ABDM is that it facilitates creating and maintaining patient health records and empowers individuals to manage and share their health information with their doctors. This feature enhances care coordination, reduces medical errors, ensures continuity of treatment and does away with physical prescriptions.

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson were not answered till press time.

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, former president of IMA—Cochin chapter, said, “India’s rapidly expanding internet connectivity and smartphone penetration have exceeded expectations, transforming various aspects of everyday life." It is only natural that this technological progress is leveraged to advance healthcare at multiple levels. As a young nation with half the population below 29, there is immense potential to bring digital healthcare to the grassroots while engaging older citizens through reverse mentoring, he said.

Dr Jayadevan said the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is an important initiative to create a unified digital health ecosystem. It seeks to enhance healthcare accessibility, efficiency, and interoperability by integrating hospitals, clinics, and patients into a seamless digital network. However, the last-mile delivery of services often faces challenges due to insufficient training and experience.

He added that training joint directors on ABDM is a crucial step to bridge this gap. Their understanding will ensure that India’s digital health revolution keeps pace with its rapidly growing digital infrastructure, and lead to effective, accessible, and inclusive healthcare delivery nationwide.