Centre to train joint directors for Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, former president of IMA—Cochin chapter, said, “India’s rapidly expanding internet connectivity and smartphone penetration have exceeded expectations, transforming various aspects of everyday life." It is only natural that this technological progress is leveraged to advance healthcare at multiple levels. As a young nation with half the population below 29, there is immense potential to bring digital healthcare to the grassroots while engaging older citizens through reverse mentoring, he said.