Online gaming is in a cobweb of state laws. Centre wants to change that.
Shouvik Das 4 min read 20 Feb 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- Such a law would eliminate the multitude of state-level rules, attract investments to online gaming companies, and possibly trigger consolidation in the sector. India's online gaming industry is dominated by Dream11, Games 24X7 and Gameskraft.
The Centre plans to bring India's online gaming companies under a single regulatory framework, eliminating the patchwork of state-level laws that currently governs the sector, two people aware of the development said.
