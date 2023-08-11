Centre's direct tax collection continues to rise to stand at ₹6.53 lakh crore till August 101 min read 11 Aug 2023, 04:33 PM IST
- Centre's direct tax collection continues to rise to stand at Rs. 6.53 lakh crore till August 10.
According to a press release from the Government of India's Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, and Central Board of Direct Taxes, provisional numbers for direct tax collections up to August 10 indicated that gross collections were at Rs. 6.53 lakh crore, or 15.73% more than gross collections for the same period last year.
The amount of direct tax revenue collected, after refunds, is Rs 5.84 lakh crore, which is 17.33% more than the net revenue for the same period previous year. The amount collected makes up 32.03% of the total budgeted direct tax estimates for the fiscal year 2023–2024.
