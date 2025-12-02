Centre’s order to pre-install Sanchar Saathi app on all smartphones sparks industry concern
India's government is requiring the Sanchar Saathi app on all smartphones to reduce scams, but major tech firms oppose this due to privacy concerns and potential compliance issues. Critics argue it infringes on user rights and lacks necessary industry consultation.
NEW DELHI : A push by the Centre to curb phone-based scams by mandating a government app on every smartphone in circulation is likely to be opposed by the world’s largest handset makers — including Apple, Google, Samsung — and even industry bodies, according to multiple executives Mint spoke with. The app, Sanchar Saathi, offers cyber security and surveillance features.