Stacey Champagne, the Hacker in Heels CEO, compared her career achievements with her husband's lack of milestones in a social media post. In a post on LinkedIn, the CEO and founder of Hacker in Heels asserted that she secured multiple clear-cut career accomplishments in 2024 while her spouse attained none. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I had multiple clear-cut career accomplishments in 2024. My husband? Zero."

Giving in pointers all those things that her spouse was unable to achieve last year, she stated:

No certifications.

No college courses completed.

No documentary features.

No awards. She further alleged that she confronted her husband and asked, ""How do you *do* that?!" I asked from across the dining table, "how are you able to go through a whole year without doing any of these sort of things and be OK?""

To her dismay, her husband didn't have a response. According to Stacey Champagne, there is a lot more to unpack and learn from an exchange like this. The post adds, “Specifically—what’s standing in the way of MY ability to be content without conventional markers of accomplishment?" She argued that many people, namely high-performing women, grapple with this question.

This post drew backlash from netizens as some criticised her for publicising her husband's lack of professional achievements while others described what achievement really means. A user advised that the CEO needs therapy. Another user remarked, "Putting your husband down publicly is not a flex." Another user commented, "We are not taken aback by your "keen insights"; rather, we're horrified that this poor man has chosen to stay married."

Husband's response Stacey Champagne's husband responded to the post and said that his wife approves of his lack of qualification and certificates and wishes that she could reach his level of zen.

Listing out his qualifications, the husband said, “One of the best parts of the Navy is that they have told me exactly what they value and what they want me to achieve, so I already did all of that." He noted that he is dual warfare qualified, has a STEM Master's, and has completed all qualifications and requirements for his current and the next rank.

Over this, a user replied, "Whatever your intent, you put your husband on blast. You emasculated him so much online that he had to reply with a list of his accomplishments."