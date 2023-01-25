Cervical cancer vaccine availability to be boosted next year: Adar Poonawalla2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:01 PM IST
- The first made-in-India Human Papillomavirus (HPV) 'CERVAVAC' vaccine for the prevention of cervical cancer was launched on Tuesday, 24 January
Serum Institute of India (SII) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Adar Poonawalla said on Wednesday that the availability of the cervical cancer vaccine will be little in number in 2023. But, Adar Poonawalla said, the availability will be boosted next year to take care of the nation’s needs. The first made-in-India Human Papillomavirus (HPV) "CERVAVAC" vaccine for the prevention of cervical cancer was launched on Tuesday, 24 January.
