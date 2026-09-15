CGHS maps domestic manufacturing capacity for 153 critical drugs to shorten supply delays

New Delhi: The health ministry is mapping the domestic manufacturing capacity of 153 specialized medicines and identifying potential suppliers in a bid to boost the availability of critical drugs to beneficiaries of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), according to two government officials and a document reviewed by Mint.
New Delhi: The health ministry is mapping the domestic manufacturing capacity of 153 specialized medicines and identifying potential suppliers in a bid to boost the availability of critical drugs to beneficiaries of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), according to two government officials and a document reviewed by Mint.
The government currently procures these specialized drugs on a case-by-case basis after individual prescriptions are submitted. This often results in prolonged wait times and personal expenses for patients.
The government currently procures these specialized drugs on a case-by-case basis after individual prescriptions are submitted. This often results in prolonged wait times and personal expenses for patients.
As part of the new plan to speed up drug procurement, CGHS has directed pharmaceutical manufacturers and authorized importers to submit regulatory and production filings for these oncology, diabetes, spinal muscular atrophy therapy and bispecific antibody drugs within 15 days. Companies must disclose whether they are the primary producers, importers, loan licensees or third-party manufacturers and must provide approvals from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.
“This will help CGHS transition toward centralized bulk procurement to ensure uninterrupted clinical access, with the data to help India’s health and family welfare ministry to ensure domestic supply resilience and track patent expiries for the availability of generic drugs,” one official familiar with the matter said, requesting anonymity.
CGHS serves 4.2 million central government employees and pensioners and their dependent family members.
According to Dr. Narendra Kumar Jolly, a senior Consultant at Jolly Healthcare, a Jaipur-based pharma and life sciences company, the move by CGHS is a significant step towards strengthening India’s healthcare supply chain.
“Ensuring timely access to specialized therapies, particularly in oncology, rare diseases and chronic conditions, requires greater visibility of domestic manufacturing capabilities and a coordinated ecosystem involving manufacturers, regulators and healthcare providers,” he said. “Building such robust medicine availability systems will be crucial to ensuring that patients receive the right therapy at the right time, without unnecessary financial or logistical barriers.”
Schedule of drugs
The request for information from manufacturers and authorized importers was issued by the Medical Store Depot of the CGHS in a memo dated 7 September. The schedule covers 153 high-value formulations across oncology, immunology and metabolic disorders.
Key oncology agents include Abemaciclib tablets in 50 mg, 100 mg, 150 mg and 200 mg strengths for treatment of breast cancer, alongside Trastuzumab Deruxtecan (Enhertu) 100 mg injection and Ado-Trastuzumab Emtansine. Other targeted cancer therapies listed include Alectinib, Alpelisib, Daratumumab, Durvalumab, Dostarlimab, and Venetoclax.
The document also covers metabolic regulator Tirzepatide across six strengths (2.5 mg to 15 mg) to treat type 2 diabetes, Risdiplam oral solution for spinal muscular atrophy, Alzheimer's therapy Donanemab, and bispecific antibodies such as Talquetamab and Elranatamab, used to treat adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
To assess supply readiness, drugmakers and importers should provide proof of marketing approvals, import permits and corporate registration details. Companies have been asked to state whether they make the medicines in India, rely on third-party factories, or import them.
In addition, suppliers must submit patent certificates showing when their market monopolies end. This information will allow the health authorities to identify when cheaper generic or biosimilar versions can enter the market to bring down procurement costs.
Firms have 15 days to send these details to the CGHS Medical Store Depot by email. Gathering these records will help the government establish reliable supply contracts and curb recurring shortages to ensure that patients receive authentic, approved medicines without out-of-pocket spending or treatment delays.
Queries sent to the spokespersons of the health ministry remained unanswered till press time.