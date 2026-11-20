NEW DELHI: The Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) department has detected alleged evasion of ₹116.48 crore in Health Security se National Security (HSNS) cess by a pan masala manufacturing unit in Rewari, Haryana, and arrested its owner.

Upon getting specific intelligence, the CGST Faridabad Commissionerate searched the premises of a firm in Rewari on 16 November and seized four pouch-packing machines used to make pan masala under the ‘Dhanraj’ brand, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in a statement on Friday. The Commissionerate oversees Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh (Mewat), Rewari, and Mahendragarh districts.

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The investigation revealed that the company had neither obtained registration under the HSNS Cess Act, 2025, nor declared the four packing machines. The department estimated the unpaid cess at ₹116.48 crore, it said.

HSNS cess, which came into force on 1 February 2026, is levied on pan masala manufacturers based on the production capacity of the packing machines installed at their premises. Manufacturers must register and declare their packing machines to determine their applicable cess liability. Operating these machines without declaring them is an offence.

Following the search, the owner and operator of the machines was arrested and produced before the jurisdictional court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

The government expects a significant increase in revenue from the new levy. The Union Budget 2026-27 pegged HSNS cess collections at ₹14,000 crore in FY27, compared with the revised estimate of ₹2,330 crore in FY26.

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The levy is projected to contribute 0.32% of the Centre's gross tax revenue of ₹44.04 trillion. The cess is accounted for separately from GST under other taxes and duties on commodities and services.

Cess evasion cases The authorities have been cracking down on alleged tax evasion in the pan masala and tobacco manufacturing sector following the introduction of the capacity-based taxation regime on 1 February 2026.

In August, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) said there have been 27 cases involving suppression of production, clandestine clearance and evasion of applicable duties, taxes and cess since the regime came into force. The investigations detected alleged evasion of ₹668 crore, while 131 pouch-packing machines had been seized and 17 people arrested. Voluntary payments of ₹11.7 crore were made during the investigations.

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In a separate operation in Uttar Pradesh, DGGI's Lucknow zonal unit detected 27 undeclared packing machines across six premises in Chitrakoot and Banda, including nine machines used for pan masala manufacturing. The operation resulted in the seizure of more than 1.55 million finished pouches and detection of about ₹185 crore in alleged evasion of GST, HSNS cess and central excise duty.

About the Author Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sector...Read More ✕ Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.



Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.



Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.