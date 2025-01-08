Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Wednesday, January 8, met the Taliban's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi in Dubai and discussed cricket cooperation, and humanitarian aid and material assistance to Afghanistan. The Taliban minister also appreciated and thanked India for continuing to engage and extend support to the people of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in a statement, said, “Today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had a meeting with the Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, in Dubai. The two sides discussed various issues pertaining to bilateral relations as well as regional developments.”

During the meeting between the two sides, the foreign secretary underlined India’s friendship with the Afghanistan and the “strong people to people contacts between the two countries,” as he also conveyed India’s readiness to respond to the urgent developmental needs of the Afghan people.

“The two sides evaluated the ongoing Indian humanitarian assistance programmes. In view of the current need for development activities, it was decided that India would consider engaging in development projects in the near future, in addition to the ongoing humanitarian assistance programme,” the MEA said.

Earlier, responding to the assistance, India dispatched “several shipments consisting of 50,000 MTs of wheat, 300 tons of medicines, 27 tons of earthquake relief aid, 40,000 litres of pesticides, 100 million polio doses, 1.5 million doses of COVID Vaccine, 11,000 units of hygiene kits for the drug de-addiction programme, 500 units of winter clothing and 1.2 tons of stationery kits, etc.”

To further improve the blateral ties between the two countries, the MEA said, India will provide "further material support in the first instance to the health sector and for the rehabilitation of refugees."