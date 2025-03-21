’Chai is a life skill’: LKG kids make tea for school principal, win hearts for learning everyday tasks | Viral video

A heartwarming and unconventional Instagram reel featuring a group of LKG students making tea for their principal has taken social media by storm. The video, which showcases the little children gathered around a small stove, features one confident boy giving step-by-step instructions while his classmates carefully follow along.

Their teamwork and enthusiasm have melted hearts online, with many praising the school for imparting such a practical life skill at an early age.

The clip quickly went viral, with users applauding the initiative for blending real-world learning into early education. In India, where chai is an essential part of every household, teaching kids how to make it is seen as both useful and culturally significant.

More importantly, the inclusion of boys in the lesson was particularly appreciated. One Instagram user commented, “Love how they’re teaching boys about this as well,” highlighting the importance of breaking gender stereotypes when it comes to household tasks.

Another user humorously remarked, “The only course that colleges should offer,” suggesting that even many adults struggle with making tea. A third user playfully called the school’s curriculum “AI-proof,” implying that while artificial intelligence can automate many things, practical life skills like making tea will always remain relevant.

This video has sparked an important discussion about the need for schools to incorporate life skills into their curriculum alongside traditional subjects. The commentors chimed in about how learning such tasks from a young age not only fosters independence but also ensures that essential skills are not lost in an era dominated by technology and automation.

