Chaitra Navratri 2025: Top 60+ wishes, messages, quotes and images to celebrate Goddess Durga

Chaitra Navratri, one of the most-awaited festival of the year, is set to begin today (March 30). During these nine days of celebration, devotees will worship the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga.

What is Chaitra Navratri? The term Chaitra Navratri originates from the month of Chaitra, the name for March-April in Hindi. The last day of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Rama.

Chaitra Navratri date and time Chaitra Navratri, a nine-day celebration, will commence on March 30 and will conclude on April 7.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for Ghatasthapana, or Kalash Sthapana, is “Chaitra Ghatasthapana on Sunday, March 30, the first day of Chaitra Navratri is as follows:

Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 6:13 AM to 10:22 AM

Duration - 4 Hours 8 Mins

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 12:01 PM to 12:50 PM

Duration - 50 Mins

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 4:27 PM on March 29

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 12:49 PM on March 30

As we look forward to the one of the biggest festivals of the country, we have curated a list of greetings you can send on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms to your friends, family and near and dear ones.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 wishes 1. Happy Chaitra Navratri to you and your family. May Maa Durga bless you with goodness and prosperity.

2. Wishing you the energy of Maa Durga, the poise of Maa Saraswati; Wishing you a warm and blessed Navratri.

3. The nine forms of Goddess Durga bring nine different strengths to the world. May you be blessed with all.

4. Happy Chaitra Navratri. Let darkness pass and the road be paved with happiness and prosperity.

5. Celebrate Chaitra Navratri with devotion, prosperity and happiness. Let the divine power bless you with all that you strive for.

6. May Maa Durga bestow upon you and your family nine forms of blessings- Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment. Happy Navratri!

7. Happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony – let Goddess Durga bring it all to your life. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

8. May Maa Durga fill your life with divine blessings and your home with love, luck and happiness. Happy Chaitra Navratri 2025.

9. The mother's court is being decorated, and cheers are being heard. This is the holy festival of Navratri. May Maa Durga save everyone. Happy Navratri!

10. The festival of Navratri has arrived bearing gifts of happiness. May Maa Durga's blessings remain with us. Happy Navratri!

11. May Mother Shakti reside in us and all our troubles be destroyed. Happy Navratri!

12. May the blessings of Maa Durga remain with you as your problems get solved. Best wishes for Navratri 2025!

13. May this Navratri of yours be filled with happiness, keep saying Jai Mata Di from your heart. Best wishes for Navratri 2025!

14. Navratri is the message of victory of good over evil, heartiest wishes to everyone on this holy festival!

15. May this Navratri bring new colours in your life. Happy Navratri!

16. May one get the blessings of the Mother of Lions. Best wishes of Navratri!

17. May your journey be blessed with wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune this Navratri.

18. Wishing you a Navratri full of opportunities to prosper and grow spiritually.

19. May this Navratri bring love, joy, and harmony to your family.

20. May Maa Durga shower her blessings upon your loved ones and bring peace to your home.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 messages 1. May the nine days of the festival usher in a tapestry of hope, joy, and boundless happiness for you and your cherished family. Wishing you a blessed Navratri!

2. As we seek Maa Durga's blessings in this festive season, I wish you and your family a life full of abundance, joy, and laughter.

3. Let go of all of your worries. Put a smile back on your face because Goddess Durga has arrived to bless you. Happy Navratri.

4. Embrace the enchanting aura of Maa Durga and receive her divine blessings. Warmest wishes to you and your loved ones for a joyous festival. Happy Navratri.

5. May the great Maa Durga provide you with the strength, wisdom, and courage to overcome all obstacles in life. Have an auspicious Navratri

6. May this Navratri be the harbinger of joy and prosperity in your home and heart. Happy Navratri to you and your loved ones.

7. There's something magical about Navratri, it transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary, darkness into light, and agony into ecstasy. Happy Navratri!

8. May the world be filled with peace and joy, and may you leave behind all your stress and worries during this festival. Happy Navratri.

9. As you fast and pray during these nine auspicious days of Navratri, may your devotion be rewarded with divine blessings from Maa Durga. Happy Navratri.

10. May Goddess Durga bless you with energy and courage to overcome any difficult situation. Happy Navratri.

11. I hope this Chaitra Navratri brings lots of joy, prosperity, and success to you and your family.

12. May the divine energy of Navratri fill your life with happiness, prosperity, and good health. Happy Chaitra Navratri!

13. Sending you my warmest wishes for a joyous Navratri! May Maa Durga shower her blessings upon you and your family.

14. Wishing you a vibrant and joyous Navratri filled with love, light, and the blessings of Maa Durga.

15. As we celebrate Navratri, may our friendship continue to grow and be blessed by Maa Durga.

16. Wishing you a festive and fun-filled Navratri celebration with your friends and family.

17. May the nine forms of Goddess Durga bring you peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth.

18. Let the divine energy of Navratri awaken your spirit and bless you with eternal joy.

19. May Maa Durga bless you and your loved ones on the special occasion of Chaitra Navratri.

20. May this Navratri, your life shine brighter than ever with happiness and success.

Chaitra Navratri 2025 quotes 1. “Devi-Mahatmayam has special meaning for spirituality, With illumination, wisdom, strength - to freedom finally!” - Munindr

2. “Dear Durga, give as much power you have to all girls to protect themselves from the invisible rakshasas on earth.” - Keerthi Chinta

3. “Once you empty yourself, Devi has no choice but to be with you. And if Devi is with you, I also have no choice,” - Sadhguru.

4. “Feminine is a powerful dimension of life. Without the feminine energy or ”Shakti," there would be nothing in existence," - Sadhguru.

5. “If devotion has melted your heart, Devi will yield and serve you in a million different ways; in way that you cannot understand,” - Sadhguru.

6. May Maa Durga bless you with strength, wisdom, and prosperity this Chaitra Navratri!

7. This Chaitra Navratri, let us pray to Maa Durga and seek her blessings. Happy Navratri!

8. Wishing you a joyous and divine Chaitra Navratri filled with devotion and happiness. Happy Navratri 2025!

9. May Maa Durga remove all obstacles from your life and bless you with success. Happy Navratri!

10. Let us pause, meditate, and connect with the divine this Navratri! Jai Mata di!

11. Navratri is a reminder that no matter how tough life gets, good always wins over evil. Happy Navratri!

12. May Maa Durga bless you with good health, wealth, and happiness. Happy Navratri!

13. May the divine grace of Maa Durga always be with you and your family. Happy Navratri!

14. Here's wishing you all a very happy Chaitra Navratri, from our family to yours!

15. May the nine days of Chaitra Navratri illuminate your soul and bring harmony.

16. Sending you lots of love and happiness this Chaitra Navratri!

17. May Maa Durga empower you with wisdom and courage to face every challenge in life. Happy Navratri!

18. Let us celebrate this Navratri with love, devotion, and positivity. Happy Navratri!

19. During this auspicious time, let’s welcome Goddess Durga into our hearts and homes with love and faith. Happy Navratri!

20. Let us let go of negativity and embrace positivity and devotion this Navratri. Happy Navratri!

Vance accuses Denmark of not keeping Greenland safe from Russia, China -- WIre

Chaitra Navratri 2025 images

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Dedicated to Goddess Durga, Chaitra Navratri marks the Hindu New Year.

Chaitra Navratri 2025: Chaitra Navratri, celebration of nine days, will commence from March 30 and will go on till April 7.