Champions Trophy: Tejashwi Yadav says involving politics in sports not good, ’Why shouldn’t India go to Pakistan?’

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the Indian team should travel to Pakistan for next year's ICC Champions Trophy and backed his stance by claiming that involving politics in sports is "not a good thing."

While speaking to reporters, the leader said, "Involving politics into sports is not a good thing. Doesn't everyone participate in the Olympics? Why shouldn't India go there (Pakistan)? What is the objection? If the PM can go there to have Biryani - then it's good, if the India team travels - why this is not good?"