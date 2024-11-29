Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Champions Trophy: Tejashwi Yadav says involving politics in sports not good, 'Why shouldn't India go to Pakistan?'

Champions Trophy: Tejashwi Yadav says involving politics in sports not good, 'Why shouldn't India go to Pakistan?'

Livemint

Tejashwi Yadav called for the Indian team to play in Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy, asserting that sports should remain separate from politics. 

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that the Indian team should travel to Pakistan for next year's ICC Champions Trophy and backed his stance by claiming that involving politics in sports is "not a good thing."

While speaking to reporters, the leader said, "Involving politics into sports is not a good thing. Doesn't everyone participate in the Olympics? Why shouldn't India go there (Pakistan)? What is the objection? If the PM can go there to have Biryani - then it's good, if the India team travels - why this is not good?"

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.