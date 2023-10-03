Chanda Kochhar moves SC against Bombay HC order on her ‘termination’ from ICICI Bank, seeks post-retirement benefits
Kochhar said she has been denied post-retirement benefits and entitlements, as the bank ‘illegally terminated’ her four months after she voluntarily resigned. The high court had refused to rule in her favour.
Former ICICI Bank chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar on October 3 approached the Supreme Court to challenge an order issued by the Bombay High Court that refused to rule against her "termination" by the private lender.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message