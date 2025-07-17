Chandan Mishra Murder: Bihar DGP calls it matter of concern; Tejashwi Yadav asks is anyone safe anywhere in state?

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, asking whether “anyone is safe anywhere” in the eastern state after Chandan Mishra --a paroled criminal from Buxar - was shot dead by unidentified assailants inside Patna’s Paras Hospital.

The incident, which comes just days after the killings of businessman Gopal Khemka, BJP leader Surendra Kewat, and lawyer Jitendra Mahato, has intensified the political heat in Bihar ahead of the upcoming state elections.

In a post on X, Tejashwi Yadav said, “Government-backed criminals stormed into the ICU and shot a patient admitted to the hospital. Is anyone safe anywhere in Bihar? Did such incidents ever happen before 2005?”

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha also criticised the NDA government in Bihar over the firing incident, asserting that the state's law and order situation should be a national concern.

Speaking to ANI, the RJD Rajya Sabha MP said, "Bihar should be a matter of concern for the entire country... Crimes occur every day in Bihar... Is this the rule of law? ... When will the Prime Minister send a fact-finding committee to Bihar?..."

According to police, Mishra - a criminal with a history of murder charges - was out on parole and admitted to Patna’s Paras Hospital on medical grounds. On Thursday morning, five armed men entered the hospital, shot Mishra multiple times, and fled the scene. Police believe a rival gang is behind the horrific attack.

Central Range (Patna) IG Jitendra Rana, speaking to news agency ANI, hinted at the possible involvement of security guards in the incident. “It cannot be ruled out that the police security guards were involved. We will investigate this angle as well,” IG Jitendra Rana said.

Meanhwhile, Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar termed the firing incident as "unfortunate" and said the matter is of serious concern, particularly as the hospital has its own security arrangements.

"This is a very sad incident because the incident took place inside Paras which is a famous hospital. It has its own security system. The criminals breached it completely and went inside. This is a matter of concern and we will review the security system of Paras, why it happened and who was on duty and draw the attention of the Paras management," DGP Vinay Kumar told ANI.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Sinha assured that the incident is being thoroughly investigated and the culprits will be brought to justice.