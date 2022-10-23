Chandigarh airport starts two new flights to THESE cities during winters

Further speaking about the flight schedule during winter, the airport official said that the first flight from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Airport will depart at 6 am to Delhi and will land at 6:40 am. No flight will depart after 9:25 pm. The last flight will be for Pune, departing at 9:25 pm. And the last one that will land at the Chandigarh airport will be from Bengaluru. It will reach at 11:55 pm.