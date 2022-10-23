Chandigarh airport starts two new flights to THESE cities during winters

Chandigarh airport starts two new flights to THESE cities during winters1 min read . 09:48 AM IST
- Flights will follow the winter schedule from 31 October to 25 March 2023. A total of 11 flights will land in Chandigarh from Delhi
Chandigarh's Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport (SBSI) has added two new flights to its winter schedule. As per a report by the Hindustan Times, Livemint's sister publication, the airport has added flights to Goa and Indore to its schedule.
Earlier, there was only one flight to Goa from Chandigarh airport, and to Indore, there was not a single flight. "As operations at the newly built airport in Goa (Mopa) will commence on October 30, we will start another flight service to Goa the next day. Similarly, now residents will be able to fly to Goa directly," the airport's chief executive officer Rakesh Ranjan said.
The official told HT that roughly 10,500 passengers board flights from the airport on a daily basis. As many as 48 flights depart from the airport. "The footfall has increased amid festivities and it will further increase in the countdown to Diwali," he said.
Further speaking about the flight schedule during winter, the airport official said that the first flight from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Airport will depart at 6 am to Delhi and will land at 6:40 am. No flight will depart after 9:25 pm. The last flight will be for Pune, departing at 9:25 pm. And the last one that will land at the Chandigarh airport will be from Bengaluru. It will reach at 11:55 pm.
Flights will follow the winter schedule from 31 October to 25 March 2023. A total of 11 flights will land in Chandigarh from Delhi.
Last month, Chandigarh international airport was renamed Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport. The Punjab government in 2017 demanded that the airport should be named "Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali".
