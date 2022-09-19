Chandigarh university leaked video case: 3 accused, including girl, sent to 7-day police remand2 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 05:13 PM IST
- All accused in the Chandigarh university leaked video case have been sent to seven-day police remand
The three accused in the Chandigarh university leaked video case, including a girl, were sent on a seven-day police remand by the Kharar court in Mohali, Punjab. Their mobiles, too, have been seized and sent for forensic investigation.