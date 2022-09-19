The three accused in the Chandigarh university leaked video case, including a girl, were sent on a seven-day police remand by the Kharar court in Mohali, Punjab. Their mobiles, too, have been seized and sent for forensic investigation.

Sandeep Sharma, appearing on behalf of the accused, said, “All 3 have been sent on 7-day police remand. Two videos have been found. One is of the accused girl and other is of some other girl. A boy was blackmailing the girl."

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has constituted a three-member all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police officials to probe the case in which a Chandigarh university student allegedly made objectionable videos of her hostel mates.

The SIT team will be under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo.

"SIT will go to the bottom of the conspiracy. No person is to be spared if found involved. One student and two others were arrested. Thanks to DGP Himachal Pradesh for excellent co-operation. Electronic devices were seized and sent for forensic examination," said DGP Punjab, Gaurav Yadav.

Sources have said that Chandigarh university has been shut for the students till 24 September.

The decision to form an SIT came in the wake of massive protests by university students demanding action against the accused who made objectionable videos of several students at the girls' hostel in Mohali and shared them on social media.

The protesting students have alleged that a student made videos of girl students while taking showers in the hostel. The protesting students also claimed that after the videos went viral, girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide. Police have, however, refuted all suicide claims.

"No information about suicide has come out. It is a rumour that has been spread. We have not been brought forward any information that a suicide has taken place," Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar said.