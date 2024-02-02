Delhi Police has detained 25 AAP workers from Singhu border suspected of planning to take part in the party's protest outside BJP headquarters against the "cheating" in the Chandigarh mayoral polls. The police added that those who have been detained at the border will be allowed to leave only after verification. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the Delhi police, All of them are the party workers from Punjab and Haryana. Police suspect that they were going to take part in the party's protest today. A few other workers have been stopped. Those who have been detained at the border will be allowed to leave after verification."

Security has been stepped-up in Central Delhi with police barricading several roads leading to the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg and deploying additional personnel in view of the Aam Aadmi Party's demonstration as well as a protest by the BJP against "corruption" in the Kejriwal government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who skipped his fifth ED summons today also alleged that party MLAs and volunteers coming to participate in protest are being stopped or detained. "First votes were stolen in the Chandigarh mayoral elections. Now, people coming to protest peacefully against this are being stopped at various places across Delhi," Kejriwal said in a post on X, ahead of the demonstration scheduled to begin at 11 am.

In another post, he said that "across Delhi, they are detaining elected MLAs, councillors and volunteers, who were coming to the party office". "What is this going on?" he asked.

AAP leader Priyanka Kakkar said, "The Constitution gives us the right to protest. Today, our party leaders are being stopped illegally. Where does BJP get the permission for this?...ED summons are coming from the BJP and are illegal. Appropriate action will be taken after summons are sent correctly."

On security deployed outside the AAP office, and around DDU Marg & Vishnu Digamber Marg in Delhi, DCP Central M Harsha Vardhan said, “We are all set to ensure that no law and order situation arises and everything goes on smoothly. We have taken all necessary measures...We have adequate deployment..."

