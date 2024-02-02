Chandigarh Mayor polls protest: AAP minister says Delhi Speaker, Deputy Mayor placed under house arrest
Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal have been placed under house arrest ahead of a protest, according to AAP's Gopal Rai.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai in a press conference on 2 February said that Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal have been placed under house arrest ahead of the party planning to take part in the protest outside BJP headquarters against the "cheating" in the Chandigarh mayoral polls.