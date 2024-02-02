Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai in a press conference on 2 February said that Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal have been placed under house arrest ahead of the party planning to take part in the protest outside BJP headquarters against the "cheating" in the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

In addition this, he also said several other AAP MLAs, councillors have also been placed under house arrest ahead of protest.

