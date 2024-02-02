Hello User
Business News/ News / Chandigarh Mayor polls protest: AAP minister says Delhi Speaker, Deputy Mayor placed under house arrest

Chandigarh Mayor polls protest: AAP minister says Delhi Speaker, Deputy Mayor placed under house arrest

Livemint

  • Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel and Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal have been placed under house arrest ahead of a protest, according to AAP's Gopal Rai.

Chandigarh mayoral polls: AAP and Congress workers trying to break through a barricade put up near the police station in Sector 17, Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai in a press conference on 2 February said that Delhi Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal have been placed under house arrest ahead of the party planning to take part in the protest outside BJP headquarters against the "cheating" in the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

In addition this, he also said several other AAP MLAs, councillors have also been placed under house arrest ahead of protest.

