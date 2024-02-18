Chandigarh Mayor Polls case: SC to hear explanation of Returning officer Anil Masih tomorrow
Supreme Court to hear Anil Masih's defense on ballot tampering in Chandigarh Mayor Polls. Masih, caught defacing ballot papers, must appear before the court on February 19. Chief Justice DY Chandrachud condemned Masih's behavior as anti-democratic.
Chandigarh Mayor Polls: The Supreme Court on 19 February is likely to hear explanation of Anil Masih who has come under fire for allegedly tampering with the ballot papers, Jagran has reported. The top court had declared that Masih, the designated council member, must appear before the top court on February 19.