Chandigarh Mayor polls news: Senior deputy, deputy mayor elections on THIS date

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court Tuesday ruled that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Kuldeep Kumar is the validly elected candidate for the post of Mayor of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. The top court noted that the election result by the presiding officer, Anil Masih, is “quashed". A CCTV footage had caught Returning Officer Anil Masih deliberately invalidating and discarding eight votes in favour of the AAP leader.