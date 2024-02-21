 Chandigarh Mayor row: Arvind Kejriwal hails Supreme Court for ending ‘adharm’, says ‘BJP will do anything to win’ | Mint
Chandigarh Mayor row: Arvind Kejriwal hails Supreme Court for ending ‘adharm’, says ‘BJP will do anything to win’

 Livemint , Written By Fareha Naaz

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP of 'adharm' over Chandigarh mayoral poll outcome. He thanked the Supreme Court for saving democracy and accused the BJP of stealing verdicts.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accused BJP of stealing election verdict in Chandigarh mayoral polls and praised Supreme Court for saving democracy. (ANI)Premium
While addressing the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, February 21, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal hit out at BJP over the Supreme Court overturning the outcome of the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

Quoting from the Bhagavad Gita, Arvind Kejriwal said that God decided to intervene and put an end to the prevailing "adharm (unrighteousness)" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kejriwal said that all the devotees of Lord Ram, Krishna, Shiv-Parvati are with the country and finally, the "adharm" of the BJP will come to an end, and "dharm (righteousness)" will prevail.

Arvind Kejriwal said, “BJP will do anything to win elections. God unmasked them before people." Hitting out at the BJP, Kejriwal accused the saffron party of doing anything to win elections and alleged that it indulged in attacking MLAs and overturning governments openly. He said, "Chandigarh mayoral poll incident shows BJP does not win elections, it steals verdicts," reported PTI.

He expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India for the judgement on the Chandigarh mayoral poll and claimed that it saved the country's democracy.

Arvind Kejriwal added, "It seemed as though god were speaking through the CJI," reported PTI. He praised the apex Court that set aside the January 30 poll result and declared the defeated AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the new mayor of the Union Territory.

The Delhi CM also slammed BJP over the ongoing farmers' protest while mentioning that the BJP at the Centre is not permitting protesting farmers to enter Delhi. He said, "Why don't they allow the farmers to come to Delhi? They do not pay the price for their crops and also do not listen to them," reported PTI.

The three-judge bench presided by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and including, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra nullified the decision by Returning Officer Anil Masih, who declared BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Sonkar as Chandigarh Mayor on January 30. The apex court gave this ruling when it discovered that the Returning Officer had deliberately defaced eight ballots that were cast in favour of Kuldeep Kumar to make them invalid.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published: 21 Feb 2024, 03:12 PM IST
