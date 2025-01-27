Chandigarh mayoral polls: SC appoints retired Justice Jaishree Thakur as observer

The Supreme Court has appointed retired Justice Jaishree Thakur of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to independently observe the Chandigarh mayoral election scheduled for January 30. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said, “We deem it appropriate to appoint Justice Jaishree Thakur, former Judge of Punjab & Haryana High Court as the independent observer.”

The top court ordered the election proceedings to be conducted in the physical presence of the observer and directed that the process be properly videographed. The returning officer of the mayoral election to contact Justice Jaishree Thakur and coordinate with her before the election date.

The Supreme Court bench ordered: “The observer shall be paid an honorarium of ₹1 lakh which shall be paid by the union territory administration of Chandigarh within one week. All the necessary security arrangements shall also be made.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Chandigarh administration, did not oppose the appointment of an independent observer but emphasized that it should not set a precedent encouraging all municipal corporations to approach the court.

The bench said it was only concerned with fairness and transparency of the process while it recorded the submissions of both sides.

“We may clarify in this regard that this court had no doubt at all on the objectivity, independence, or fairness of the authorities. However, the proposal to appoint an independent observer was mooted having regard to the apprehension expressed by the petitioner,” it said.

The bench said it issued notice on the plea for the "limited purpose" of appointing an independent observer to ensure the election was conducted in a free and fair manner on the scheduled date.

