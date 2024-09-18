Chandra Grahan 2024 begins! Check lunar eclipse images across world. How can Indians watch it during supermoon?

Chandra Grahan 2024 began at 6:11 am (0141 GMT) on Wednesday, September 18. The lunar eclipse will reach at its peak phase at 08:14 am. However, the images of Chandra Grahan have started pouring in on social media

Updated18 Sep 2024, 07:09 AM IST
Chandra Grahan 2024: Lunar Eclipse has begun and visible in skies of several countries across world.
Chandra Grahan 2024: Lunar Eclipse has begun and visible in skies of several countries across world.

Chandra Grahan 2024 has begun letting millions of people across the world enjoy the rare celestial event. The penumbral phase of the lunar eclipse began at 06:11 AM (0141 GMT) on Wednesday, September 18.

Also Read | Chandra Grahan 2024: Where and when will Lunar Eclipse be visible in India?

The full phase of the lunar eclipse will begin in a while at 08:14 am. However, the spectacular images of Chandra Grahan 2024 (lunar eclipse) have started pouring in on social media.

Chandra Grahan images across world

Chandra Grahan 2024: Image of the ongoing lunar eclipse shared by a skywatcher.
Chandra Grahan: Lunar Eclipse will be in its full phase at 8 am on Wednesday, September 18
Chandra Grahan 2024 begins: Lunar eclipse view from America.
Moon shinning hours before lunar eclipse

Will Chandra Grahan be visible in India?

This astronomical marvel will be visible in many parts of the world, but not in India, as the Moon will be below the horizon during the cosmic event. Thus, Indian observers will be unable to witness partial lunar eclipse. However, the celestial event still holds religious significance for people across the country.

Also Read | Supermoon lunar eclipse: Will it be visible in India? When and where to watch

How Indians can watch the Chandra Grahan 2024

For those who are willing to watch the ongoing Chandra Grahan, they can enjoy the live streaming of the rare celestial event.

Time and Date is live streaming the lunar eclipse of 2024.

Best time to see lunar eclipse

The lunar eclipse began at 8:41 pm EDT (0141 GMT on Sept. 18). The sky-gazers in Europe, Africa, North and South America, and Asia, can witness the ongoing Chandra Grahan. But the best time to witness the lunar eclipse will be at 10:44 p.m. EDT (0341 GMT on Sept. 18) and the partial lunar eclipse will end at 12:47 a.m. EDT on Sept. 18 (0547 GMT).

Also Read | 5 NASA images far from Space: Galaxy mergers, mesmerising stardust, etc

What happens when Chandra Grahan takes place?

This year's lunar eclipse in September will occur during a supermoon. A lunar eclipse, Chandra Grahan, occurs when the Earth positions itself between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the Moon. September 17-18 Chandra Grahan will be a partial eclipse, hence the Earth's shadow will cover only a portion of the Moon, and bring a reddish tint over it.

First Published:18 Sep 2024, 07:09 AM IST
      Popular in News

