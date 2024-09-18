Chandra Grahan 2024 began at 6:11 am (0141 GMT) on Wednesday, September 18. The lunar eclipse will reach at its peak phase at 08:14 am. However, the images of Chandra Grahan have started pouring in on social media

Chandra Grahan 2024 has begun letting millions of people across the world enjoy the rare celestial event. The penumbral phase of the lunar eclipse began at 06:11 AM (0141 GMT) on Wednesday, September 18.

The full phase of the lunar eclipse will begin in a while at 08:14 am. However, the spectacular images of Chandra Grahan 2024 (lunar eclipse) have started pouring in on social media.

Will Chandra Grahan be visible in India? This astronomical marvel will be visible in many parts of the world, but not in India, as the Moon will be below the horizon during the cosmic event. Thus, Indian observers will be unable to witness partial lunar eclipse. However, the celestial event still holds religious significance for people across the country.

How Indians can watch the Chandra Grahan 2024 For those who are willing to watch the ongoing Chandra Grahan, they can enjoy the live streaming of the rare celestial event.

Time and Date is live streaming the lunar eclipse of 2024.

Best time to see lunar eclipse The lunar eclipse began at 8:41 pm EDT (0141 GMT on Sept. 18). The sky-gazers in Europe, Africa, North and South America, and Asia, can witness the ongoing Chandra Grahan. But the best time to witness the lunar eclipse will be at 10:44 p.m. EDT (0341 GMT on Sept. 18) and the partial lunar eclipse will end at 12:47 a.m. EDT on Sept. 18 (0547 GMT).