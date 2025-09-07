Chandra Grahan 2025: Partial phase of lunar eclipse begins in THESE cities, blood moon to peak at 11.48 pm

Blood Moon India: Stargazers are awaiting to witness the Blood Moon or total lunar eclipse today. Its partial phase has started to begin in Guwahati, Ranchi, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad. It is the longest total lunar eclipse since 2022 to be visible across India. The total lunar eclipse phase in Delhi has started.

The breathtaking phenomenon is expected to happen during the night of September 7 and 8, presenting a rare and captivating display. A lunar eclipse happens during a full moon, when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon.

Lunar eclipse time today Blood Moon will light up the sky for more than 30 minutes, making it one of the longest and most visible lunar events of the decade. It is likely to reach its peak at 11:48 pm (IST).

"The eclipse will peak at 11.48 pm and last for 48 minutes. People can watch it easily. It will not harm the eyes. You can even eat and drink during it. This eclipse cannot only be seen in India but also in Pakistan and China. In Delhi, the penumbral phase (initial phase) will start at 8.58 pm. The partial eclipse will begin at around 9.57 pm," ANI quoted Senior Planetarium Engineer at Nehru Planetarium, OP Gupta as saying.

According to a report by PTI, Niruj Mohan Ramanujam, Head of the Science, Communication, Public Outreach, and Education (SCOPE) Section at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, explained that a penumbral eclipse, where the Moon passes through Earth's lighter penumbral shadow, is hard to notice with the naked eye and usually needs binoculars or a telescope to be seen clearly.

He added, “But the partial eclipse, in which Earth’s umbral shadow covers a portion of the Moon, can be easily seen with the unaided eye.”

“The Moon will be fully eclipsed from 11.01 pm to 12.23 am—a duration of 82 minutes. The partial phase ends at 1.26 am, and the eclipse concludes at 2.25 am on September 8,” he further said.

Blood Moon 2025: Can we see lunar eclipse? Mohan pointed out that, unlike solar eclipses, watching a total lunar eclipse is safe and doesn’t need any special equipment, it can be viewed comfortably with the naked eye, binoculars, or a telescope. The partial phase will be visible starting at 9:57 pm on September 7.

B S Shylaja, former Director at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium said, “The Moon turns a striking coppery-red when it is fully inside the umbra. This happens because red sunlight passes through Earth’s thin atmosphere and illuminates the Moon, while the blue part of the light gets scattered in the daytime sky.”

Chandra Grahan superstitions In India, lunar eclipses are surrounded by various superstitions, with many people refraining from eating, drinking, or engaging in physical activities due to fears of "poisoning or negative energy." Some also believe that eclipses can be "harmful to pregnant women and their unborn children".

However, astronomers explain that lunar eclipses are simply shadow events that have been understood since well before Aryabhata’s era and “pose no risk to people or animals”, the report noted.

Mohan said, “Unfortunately, certain non-scientific beliefs have led to unfortunate incidents during past eclipses, underscoring the need for scientific awareness. It is perfectly safe to go outside and eat while enjoying this magnificent celestial spectacle.”

(With inputs from agencies)