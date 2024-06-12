Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live Updates: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for a fourth term today, June 12.
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, on June 11, invited the TDP chief to form the government. N Chandrababu Naidu is slated to take oath at 11:27 am. The swearing -in ceremony will be held near Medha IT Park opposite Gannavaram Airport in Kesarapalli on the outskirts of Vijayawada.
Several dignitaries will be present in his swearing-in ceremony including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda.
The NDA achieved a landslide victory in the recent simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections, securing 164 out of 175 assembly seats and 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats. The TDP chief will mark his return on the CM post for a fourth term, ousting the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's (YSRCP) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Check all updates about the swearing-in ceremony with Mint.
Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live: Vijayawada Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for June 12; Check route diversions, restrictions here
Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live: Krishna District Superintendent of Police, Adnan Nayeem Asmi, said that vehicles traveling to Chennai from Visakhapatnam will be diverted through Kathipudi and Ongole.
Vehicles will be diverted along the below mentioned routes on June 12 :
Bhimadole, Dwaraka Tirumala, Kamavarapukota, Chintalapudi, Sattupalli, Khammam, Hanuman Junction, Nuzvid, Mylavaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Nandigama, Ibrahimpatnam, Mylavaram, Nuzvid, Hanuman Junction and Eluru Bypass, Ramavarappadu, Nunna, Velagaleru, G. Konduru, Mylavaram, Nuzvid, Hanuman Junction and Visakhapatnam.
Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live: TDP chief extends greetings to newly sworn-in NDA Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State
Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live: In a social media post on X, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu stated, “On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I congratulate Hon'ble @narendramodi Ji on being sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for a remarkable third consecutive term. I wish him a successful and fulfilling tenure devoted to his vision of Viksit Bharat."
He added, "I also extend our heartiest congratulations to all the newly sworn-in NDA Cabinet Ministers and Ministers of State, and wish them a successful tenure. May this ceremony mark the beginning of a new era of growth, development and prosperity for our nation."
Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live: PM Modi's itinerary ahead of Chandrababu Naidu's oath ceremony as Andhra Pradesh CM
Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live: Chief Secretary Neerabh Kumar Prasad said that PM Modi is expected to leave Delhi for Gannavaram Airport at 8:20 am and arrive by 10:40 am on Wednesday while reviewing the arrangements for the ceremony, reported PTI.
PM Modi is expected to arrive at the venue by 10.55 am to participate in Andhra Pradesh CM's swearing-in ceremony from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm, according to the tentative schedule.
Thereafter, the PM Modi will take off for Bhubaneswar at 12:45 pm for which he is slated to reach the airport at 12:40 pm.
Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live: 'No space for any kind of unrest,' says Chandrababu Naidu
Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live: The Telugu Desam Legislature Party and NDA partners elected Chandrababu Naidu as their leader.
The TDP chief on June 11 asserted that he is committed to developing Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh while addressing the legislators. He said, "With all your cooperation, I am taking oath tomorrow (as the CM) and I would like to thank you all for that. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming for the swearing-in ceremony," reported PTI.
He added, "There will be no space for any kind of unrest. In my four-decade-long political career, I have seen several elections but the just-concluded polls are a history. And now the entire responsibility lies on all of us to rise up to the expectations of the people. I salute to all the people of the State for the verdict that they have given."
He further said that he had asked for the central government's cooperation for the state and claimed that it was "assured" to him.
Leaders of the NDA, comprising TDP, BJP and Janasena, met the Governor and staked their claim to form the government after the meetings held yesterday.
Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live: Important announcements to be made today
Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as CM alongside other leaders. Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, Janasena's senior leader N Manohar, Chandrababu Naidu's son Nara Lokesh and TDP Andhra Pradesh leader Atchannaidu are all set to take oath today.
Pawan Kalyan has been offered the deputy CM post, according to NDA sources.
Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live: Guest list of swearing-in ceremony
However, it remains unclear weather outgoing CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was invited to the swearing-in ceremony, reported PTI.
Invites for the ceremony were sent to farmers who offered their land for the construction of the Amaravati capital project and also to people who were allegedly harassed during the previous YSR Congress regime, according to TDP sources.
Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live: All to know about Chandrababu Naidu's previous 3 terms as CM
Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live: Andhra Pradesh CM-designate Chandrababu Naidu first took office as the Chief Minister in 1995 and subsequently served two more terms. His first two terms were as the leader of the undivided Andhra Pradesh which began in 1995 and concluded in 2004.
In 2014, the TDP chief became the first CM of the bifurcated Andhra Pradesh and served his third term until 2019. After losing the 2019 elections, he served as the Leader of the Opposition until 2024. With a decisive victory in the 2024 elections, he is set to begin his fourth term as CM, ousting YSRCP's YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live: ‘Looking forward to..,’ says Amit Shah ahead of swearing-in ceremony
Chandrababu Naidu Oath Ceremony Live: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a social media post on X stated, “Met the Chief Minister-designate of Andhra Pradesh, Shri @ncbn Garu in Vijayawada and congratulated him on the NDA's massive victory. Looking forward to attending the oath-taking ceremony tomorrow."