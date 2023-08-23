Chandrayaan 3 Moon landing: ISRO's Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander is set to land on the Moon's South Pole today evening. This mission, developed by ISRO, comprises a lander module known as Vikram, a term meaning "valour" in Sanskrit, and a rover named Pragyan, which translates to "wisdom" in Sanskrit.

Also read: What is biggest challenge in Chandrayaan-3's landing on moon? Expert says this

ISRO is on a mission to achieve a successful soft landing on the Moon, if accomplished it will elevate India to the ranks of the world's fourth country to achieve this milestone, following the United States, Russia, and China. India is poised to become the first nation to reach the Moon's south polar region if the Chandrayaan-3 mission achieves its objectives.

Also read: Chandrayaan 3: Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates stunning sculpture of India's Moon mission | Watch

Netizens reacted on social media platform X (formerly twitter) with fervour and excitement expressing themselves with memes, jokes and sarcasm as well as extending wishes and prayers for ISRO team awaiting Vikram lander's landing.

Also read: Chandrayaan-3 Moon Landing Today Live Updates: Seven hours to go for India's historic lunar touchdown