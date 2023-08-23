ISRO's Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander set to land on Moon's South Pole, India aiming to become the fourth country to achieve a successful soft landing

Chandrayaan 3 Moon landing: ISRO's Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander is set to land on the Moon's South Pole today evening. This mission, developed by ISRO, comprises a lander module known as Vikram, a term meaning "valour" in Sanskrit, and a rover named Pragyan, which translates to "wisdom" in Sanskrit.

ISRO is on a mission to achieve a successful soft landing on the Moon, if accomplished it will elevate India to the ranks of the world's fourth country to achieve this milestone, following the United States, Russia, and China. India is poised to become the first nation to reach the Moon's south polar region if the Chandrayaan-3 mission achieves its objectives.

Netizens reacted on social media platform X (formerly twitter) with fervour and excitement expressing themselves with memes, jokes and sarcasm as well as extending wishes and prayers for ISRO team awaiting Vikram lander's landing.

In sarcastic tweet a user suggested keen interest among Indian youth anticipating Vikram rover's landing on the moon today.

Another user posted an edited photo of Indian flag waving on the moon's surface, he captioned it, “tomorrow evening."

One of the user extended wishes for ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 landing on the moon today.

Another user stated," I'll be there no matter what" suggesting the excitement building around rover's landing.

While prayers and excitement are reverberating across the country for the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander on the Moon's South Pole today evening, a user stated," Praying for chandrayan-3 safe landing," on X.

In another tweet, user appreciated ISRO's effort with Shah Rukh Khan in the meme and captioned it, "Great going team ISRO"

Another user tweeted," So it's 23rd Aug 2023 , the date on which Great Bharatvarsh will create history by landing 1st on South Pole. Best of Luck ISRO, 1.4 billion Indians minus Prakash Raj are with you."

Viewers can watch the soft landing live on various platforms, including the ISRO Website, ISRO's YouTube channel, ISRO's Facebook page, and DD National TV channel as well as National Geographic TV channel. Online Live streaming will also take place on Disney+ Hotstar platform. Check recent updates at Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates.

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 by the Indian Space Research Organisation from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota.