Chandrayaan-2 data makes significant discovery, finds water ice on Moon's polar craters
The study has suggested that ‘the amount of subsurface ice in the first couple of meters is about 5 to 8 times larger than the one at the surface in both poles,’ ISRO said
Months after India took a short walk on the Moon as Chandrayaan-3 strolled around, polarimetric radar data used from the Chandrayaan-2 Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar has hinted at significant discovery that could be the evidence of possibility of water in polar craters of the lunar surface.