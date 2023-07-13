India's upcoming moon exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, will position the country as the fourth nation to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon, showcasing its prowess in executing secure and soft lunar surface landings. The countdown for the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission began on Thursday, July 13, at 14:35 IST ahead of take-off on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

Sriharikota is an island off the Bay of Bengal coast in Andhra Pradesh. Sriharikota houses one of the two satellite launch centres in India, Satish Dhawan Space Centre, while the other is Thumba Equatorial Rocket Launching Station in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

ABOUT CHANDRAYAAN-3 LAUNCH

The spacecraft will be launched on a GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle. This will be Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) follow-up attempt after the Chandrayaan-2 mission faced challenges during its soft landing in 2019. The ‘Launch Rehearsal’ simulating the entire launch preparation and process has been concluded by the ISRO.

Ahead of the Chandrayaan-3 launch on Friday, a group of ISRO scientists visited the Tirupathi Venkatachalapathy Temple in Andhra Pradesh, carrying a miniature model of the spacecraft, where they offered prayers.

If this launch s successful, Chandrayaan-3 will be the first spacecraft to land on Moon's South Pole, demonstrating India’s technical prowess and bold spacefaring ambitions.

Meanwhile, ISRO has invited common citizens to witness the launch of the Chandrayaan-3. The launch can be viewed from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.

ISRO tweeted: “Vehicle electrical tests completed. Citizens are invited to witness the launch from the Launch View Gallery at SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, by registering at https://lvg.shar.gov.in/VSCREGISTRATIO."

Speaking on the launch of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO Director S Somanath said, “On July 14 at 2.35 pm, Chandrayaan-3 will lift off, and if everything goes well, it will land (on the moon) on August 23...the date is decided based on when the sunrise is on the moon; it will depend on the calculations, but if it gets delayed, then we will have to keep the landing for the next month in September."

