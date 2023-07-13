Chandrayaan-3 launch: Countdown begins for India’s 3rd moon mission from Sriharikota1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 06:26 PM IST
India's upcoming moon exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, is set to launch on July 14, positioning India as the fourth nation to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon
India's upcoming moon exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3, will position the country as the fourth nation to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon, showcasing its prowess in executing secure and soft lunar surface landings. The countdown for the launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission began on Thursday, July 13, at 14:35 IST ahead of take-off on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
