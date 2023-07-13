Speaking on the launch of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO Director S Somanath said, “On July 14 at 2.35 pm, Chandrayaan-3 will lift off, and if everything goes well, it will land (on the moon) on August 23...the date is decided based on when the sunrise is on the moon; it will depend on the calculations, but if it gets delayed, then we will have to keep the landing for the next month in September."