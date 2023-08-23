Chandrayaan-3 moon landing live: Where should Delhiites go to watch Vikram rover's landing?1 min read 23 Aug 2023, 11:49 AM IST
Delhiites can watch Chandrayaan-3 moon landing live at Nehru Planetarium today. Historic event at 6:04 pm. Special guest shows, educational presentations, and interactive experience also available.
Delhiites as can watch the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing live at the Nehru Planetarium today. The eagerly anticipated moon landing is scheduled to take place in the South Pole region of the moon at precisely 6:04 pm, reported Times Now.
