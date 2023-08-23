Delhiites as can watch the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing live at the Nehru Planetarium today. The eagerly anticipated moon landing is scheduled to take place in the South Pole region of the moon at precisely 6:04 pm, reported Times Now.

Aside from the live-streaming of this historic event, officials have announced the arrangement of special guest shows at 9:30 am and 10:30 am. These shows will feature 30-minute video presentations sharing insights into the science and history of the spacecraft and India's lunar missions.

Throughout the day, there are five shows planned for the general public, offering glimpses of India's remarkable lunar missions. Following these educational presentations, the planetarium will broadcast the Chandrayaan-3 landing live, courtesy of ISRO. The live feed will be displayed on two LED screens in the gallery area, reported Times Now.

Officials have deployed 3-4 staff members at the planetarium who will be available throughout the day to engage with visitors and address any questions they may have.

Chandrayan-3 landing: Where to watch

Viewers can watch the soft landing live on various platforms, including the ISRO Website, ISRO's YouTube channel, ISRO's Facebook page, and DD National TV channel as well as National Geographic TV channel. Online Live streaming will also take place on Disney+ Hotstar platform. Check recent updates at Chandrayaan-3 LIVE updates.

If ISRO accomplishes its mission of soft landing on the Moon, it will elevate India to the ranks of the world's fourth country to achieve this milestone, following the United States, Russia, and China. India is poised to become the first nation to reach the Moon's south polar region if the Chandrayaan-3 mission achieves its objectives.

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 by the Indian Space Research Organisation from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. .