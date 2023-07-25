Chandrayaan-3 set to perform fifth and final earth orbit-raising manoeuvre today. All you need to know1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 07:12 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is performing its final orbit-raising maneuver today, preparing for lunar insertion. It will land in the Moon's South Pole area by late August.
Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is expected to perform its fifth and final Earth-bound orbit-raising maneuver today, positioning itself for lunar insertion. It will then transfer to an Earth-to-Moon trajectory, with the Moon's gravity eventually pulling it into lunar orbit.
Chandrayaan-3: Fourth orbit-raising manoeuvring conducted last week
Meanwhile, the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was successfully conducted on last Thursday.
Following it, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said India celebrates the International Moon Day 2023 by propelling Chandrayaan-3 a step closer to the Moon.
"...craft is on way to the Moon. In another few days it will go (the lander will soft-land on the Lunar surface)," ISRO Chairman Somanath S said earlier in the day while delivering the inaugural address to the Space Science Technology & AwaReness Training (START) programme 2023.
"I am sure that you will find something very substantial through this (Chandrayaan-3) mission as far as science is concerned," he said.
On July 14, the Chandrayaan-3 spaceship lifted off from the launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The moon mission is expected to reach the Moon’s South Pole for a soft landing with a lander and rover on the lunar surface (where water is expected) by August 23-24. By doing so, India would join the group of elite nations (United States, Russia and China) that had achieved the feat.
(With agency inputs)