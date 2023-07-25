Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is expected to perform its fifth and final Earth-bound orbit-raising maneuver today, positioning itself for lunar insertion. It will then transfer to an Earth-to-Moon trajectory, with the Moon's gravity eventually pulling it into lunar orbit.

Speaking about the mission, space minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday, “Chandrayaan-3 will enter the next (Earth) orbit tomorrow. Soon, it will enter the Moon's orbit. By the first week of August, Chandrayaan-3 would have completed 5-6 circles of the Moon and entered the innermost circle. Then it will take another 10 days to locate the exact spot where it has to land in the south pole area of the Moon."

Chandrayaan-3: Fourth orbit-raising manoeuvring conducted last week

Meanwhile, the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was successfully conducted on last Thursday.

Following it, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said India celebrates the International Moon Day 2023 by propelling Chandrayaan-3 a step closer to the Moon.

"...craft is on way to the Moon. In another few days it will go (the lander will soft-land on the Lunar surface)," ISRO Chairman Somanath S said earlier in the day while delivering the inaugural address to the Space Science Technology & AwaReness Training (START) programme 2023.

"I am sure that you will find something very substantial through this (Chandrayaan-3) mission as far as science is concerned," he said.

On July 14, the Chandrayaan-3 spaceship lifted off from the launchpad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. The moon mission is expected to reach the Moon’s South Pole for a soft landing with a lander and rover on the lunar surface (where water is expected) by August 23-24. By doing so, India would join the group of elite nations (United States, Russia and China) that had achieved the feat.

