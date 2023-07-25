Speaking about the mission, space minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday, “Chandrayaan-3 will enter the next (Earth) orbit tomorrow. Soon, it will enter the Moon's orbit. By the first week of August, Chandrayaan-3 would have completed 5-6 circles of the Moon and entered the innermost circle. Then it will take another 10 days to locate the exact spot where it has to land in the south pole area of the Moon."