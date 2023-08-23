Chandrayaan-3: Uttar Pradesh Madrasas to live telecast landing on the Moon2 min read 23 Aug 2023, 09:23 AM IST
Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing today: Students in Madrasas across Uttar Pradesh, regardless of their gender, will have the opportunity to witness the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing today, in a significant step towards fostering scientific curiosity and inclusivity, reported ANI.