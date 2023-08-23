Chandrayaan-3 Moon landing today: Students in Madrasas across Uttar Pradesh, regardless of their gender, will have the opportunity to witness the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing today, in a significant step towards fostering scientific curiosity and inclusivity, reported ANI.

Today evening, the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 will attempt a soft landing on the Moon's surface, carrying the Pragyaan rover.

Danish Azad Ansari, the Minister of State for Minority, Muslim Waqf, and Haj, has directed the Director of the Minority Welfare Department to arrange for the live telecast of this historic moment in all Madrasas across the state.

Ansari emphasised the importance of not only focusing on education but also promoting scientific advancement. He stated that it is important that students and teachers in Madrasas are made aware of India's unforgettable achievement. The Madrasas in Uttar Pradesh are making significant strides in development under the guidance of the Chief Minister. There is a growing interest in science among Madrasa students. The successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar surface is a momentous occasion. "It is necessary to make all the students and teachers of Madrasas of the state familiar with this historical achievement of India," he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced that the moon landing by 'Chandrayaan-3' would be broadcast live in all state-run schools in Uttar Pradesh. Schools would be open for a special one-hour session in the evening for the live viewing.

In line with instructions from the state government's education ministry, Uttar Pradesh has arranged for the live telecast of the Chandrayaan-3 moon landing process on August 23 at 5.27 pm through the ISRO website, YouTube channel, and DD National. Special sessions will be organised in schools and educational institutions from 5.15 to 6.15 pm for this purpose.

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 by the Indian Space Research Organisation from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. The mission's objectives include a safe and soft landing, rover exploration on the Moon's surface, and in-situ scientific experiments. The approved cost for Chandrayaan-3 is ₹250 crore, excluding the launch vehicle cost.

If successful, India will become the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat, following the United States, Russia, and China. India will be the only country to land on the lunar south pole.

