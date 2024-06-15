Chandu Champion Box Office collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan’s biographical sports drama opens at ₹4.75 crore

Chandu Champion Box Office collection Day 1: Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu Champion was released on June 14. The biographical sports drama despite receiving positive reviews opened at ₹4.75 crore in India, as per the data by Sacnilk.com People haven't stopped praising Kartik Aaryan for his stellar performance.

Speaking of the occupancy in theatres, Jaipur witnessed the highest occupancy rate at 25.50 per cent, followed by Chennai at 21 per cent, Delhi and Mumbai recorded an occupancy of 19 per cent. Other cities like Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Pune, and Kolkata witnessed occupancy between 12-17 percent.

About Chandu Champion The Bollywood movie is a biographical sports drama based on the inspiring story of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. Kabir Khan wrote and directed the film, which was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It was filmed in London, Wai, Jammu and Kashmir.

Previously, Kartik discussed the significant challenges he encountered while preparing for his role as Chandu in the film.

"For me, it was incredibly challenging and discomforting. Swimming and boxing were never something I imagined doing. Combining all these elements in one film was demanding, and I had to learn them all professionally because my opponents were all professionals--wrestlers, swimmers, or real boxers. Matching their level was tough, so I worked really hard. This is the toughest role of my career," he said.

Speaking about the intensity of his preparation, Kartik said, "This has been a life-changing role for me, and I am genuinely proud of this film. I just hope that people come to the theatres to watch this film. And I believe, as I've said before, that this is the toughest film and role of my career. As you may have seen in the trailer, hard work is evident."