Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan’s movie sees slight drop; mints over ₹32 crore

  • Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan starrer film, inspired by Murlikant Petkar witnessed a slight decrease in daily collection.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated11:21 AM IST
Chandu Champion Collection Day 6: Director Kabir Khan with actor Kartik Aaryan during the shoot of the movie
Chandu Champion Collection Day 6: Director Kabir Khan with actor Kartik Aaryan during the shoot of the movie(Screengrab from YouTube/T-Series)

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan’s Bollywood movie based on India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, witnessed a slight drop on its sixth day. Early estimates by Sacnilk.com state that the film collected 3 crore net in India on Day 6. With this, the overall collection of the film now stands at 32.75 crore. 

The gross domestic collection of the film is 35.35 while the movie has minted 7.65 crore from the overseas market. The total collection after five days is 43 crore. According to media reports, the movie which was made with 120 crore has a long way to go.

Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD ‘copied’ from South Korean artist? Prabhas’ new movie accused of plagiarism

Despite the film receiving positive reviews from audenice as well critics, it has failed to achieve a remarkable number. Kartik’s performance too is being hailed as his career-best while Kabir’s direction is also highly appreciated. 

Speaking of the film's day wise collection, on the opening day, the film collected 4.75 crore. The Day 2 collection stood at 7 crore while Day 3 witnessed a huge jump with 9.75 crore. The film minted 5 crore on Day 4 and 3.25 crore on Day 5.

Also Read: Mirzapur Season 3 release date: When will Amazon Prime Video show release? OTT giant posts update, but…

Kartik Aaryan and his Box Office history

In 2018, "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety," produced on a budget of 40 crore, garnered 156.46 crore globally. In 2019, "Luka Chuppi" earned 128 crore worldwide from a budget of 20 crore. That same year, "Pati Patni Aur Woh," made on a 40 crore budget, collected 109 crore.

Also Read: Chandu Champion audience reviews: Kartik Aaryan hailed for ‘brilliant’ performance, movie leaves ‘lasting impression’

In 2020, the Imtiaz Ali-directed film "Love Aaj Kal" underperformed, earning only 56.9 crore. However, in 2022, Kartik Aaryan had a major success with "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," which brought in 265.5 crore. His performance in "Satyaprem Ki Katha" in 2023 was also well-received, with the film earning 118.5 crore against a 60 crore budget.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsChandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan’s movie sees slight drop; mints over ₹32 crore

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank

205.40
05:52 AM | 20 JUN 2024
6.55 (3.29%)

Bharat Electronics

312.55
05:52 AM | 20 JUN 2024
3.25 (1.05%)

Tata Steel

182.20
05:52 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.15 (1.19%)

Indian Oil Corporation

168.95
05:52 AM | 20 JUN 2024
2.15 (1.29%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

257.80
05:44 AM | 20 JUN 2024
18 (7.51%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

3,469.40
05:44 AM | 20 JUN 2024
216.95 (6.67%)

City Union Bank

166.50
05:44 AM | 20 JUN 2024
9.5 (6.05%)

Hindustan Zinc

669.15
05:44 AM | 20 JUN 2024
36 (5.69%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,995.00-286.00
    Chennai
    73,353.00642.00
    Delhi
    73,210.00-285.00
    Kolkata
    72,995.00-571.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue