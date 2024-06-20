Hello User
Business News/ News / Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan’s movie sees slight drop; mints over 32 crore

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan’s movie sees slight drop; mints over ₹32 crore

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar

  • Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan starrer film, inspired by Murlikant Petkar witnessed a slight decrease in daily collection.

Chandu Champion Collection Day 6: Director Kabir Khan with actor Kartik Aaryan during the shoot of the movie

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan’s Bollywood movie based on India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, witnessed a slight drop on its sixth day. Early estimates by Sacnilk.com state that the film collected 3 crore net in India on Day 6. With this, the overall collection of the film now stands at 32.75 crore.

The gross domestic collection of the film is 35.35 while the movie has minted 7.65 crore from the overseas market. The total collection after five days is 43 crore. According to media reports, the movie which was made with 120 crore has a long way to go.

Despite the film receiving positive reviews from audenice as well critics, it has failed to achieve a remarkable number. Kartik’s performance too is being hailed as his career-best while Kabir’s direction is also highly appreciated.

Speaking of the film's day wise collection, on the opening day, the film collected 4.75 crore. The Day 2 collection stood at 7 crore while Day 3 witnessed a huge jump with 9.75 crore. The film minted 5 crore on Day 4 and 3.25 crore on Day 5.

Kartik Aaryan and his Box Office history

In 2018, "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety," produced on a budget of 40 crore, garnered 156.46 crore globally. In 2019, "Luka Chuppi" earned 128 crore worldwide from a budget of 20 crore. That same year, "Pati Patni Aur Woh," made on a 40 crore budget, collected 109 crore.

In 2020, the Imtiaz Ali-directed film "Love Aaj Kal" underperformed, earning only 56.9 crore. However, in 2022, Kartik Aaryan had a major success with "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," which brought in 265.5 crore. His performance in "Satyaprem Ki Katha" in 2023 was also well-received, with the film earning 118.5 crore against a 60 crore budget.

