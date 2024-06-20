Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan’s Bollywood movie based on India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar, witnessed a slight drop on its sixth day. Early estimates by Sacnilk.com state that the film collected ₹3 crore net in India on Day 6. With this, the overall collection of the film now stands at ₹32.75 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The gross domestic collection of the film is ₹35.35 while the movie has minted ₹7.65 crore from the overseas market. The total collection after five days is ₹43 crore. According to media reports, the movie which was made with ₹120 crore has a long way to go.

Despite the film receiving positive reviews from audenice as well critics, it has failed to achieve a remarkable number. Kartik's performance too is being hailed as his career-best while Kabir's direction is also highly appreciated.

Speaking of the film's day wise collection, on the opening day, the film collected ₹4.75 crore. The Day 2 collection stood at ₹7 crore while Day 3 witnessed a huge jump with ₹9.75 crore. The film minted ₹5 crore on Day 4 and ₹3.25 crore on Day 5.

Kartik Aaryan and his Box Office history In 2018, "Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety," produced on a budget of ₹40 crore, garnered ₹156.46 crore globally. In 2019, "Luka Chuppi" earned ₹128 crore worldwide from a budget of ₹20 crore. That same year, "Pati Patni Aur Woh," made on a ₹40 crore budget, collected ₹109 crore.

In 2020, the Imtiaz Ali-directed film "Love Aaj Kal" underperformed, earning only ₹56.9 crore. However, in 2022, Kartik Aaryan had a major success with "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," which brought in ₹265.5 crore. His performance in "Satyaprem Ki Katha" in 2023 was also well-received, with the film earning ₹118.5 crore against a ₹60 crore budget.

