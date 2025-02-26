Chaos at UP wedding! Bride slaps drunk groom after he garlands her best friend, calls off wedding in rage!

A weekend wedding in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, turned into a chaotic fiasco after the groom, allegedly intoxicated, 'mistakenly' garlanded the bride’s best friend instead of his bride, as reported by NDTV.

Outraged by the incident, the bride slapped him and walked out, calling off the wedding immediately. What followed was a full-blown fight between both families, forcing police to intervene.

What happened at the UP wedding? The groom, 26-year-old Ravindra Kumar, had arrived late at the venue with his wedding procession, reportedly under the influence of alcohol. According to an FIR filed by the bride’s family, Kumar’s relatives began demanding additional dowry despite already taking ₹2.5 lakh during pre-wedding rituals and another ₹2 lakh on the morning of the ceremony.

Advertisement

Another version of the incident suggests that Kumar had wanted to marry someone else and deliberately created a scene to disrupt the wedding, reported NDTV.

Witnesses say that he had been drinking for hours before the garland exchange. According to the FIR, by the time the ritual began, he was so intoxicated that he mistakenly threw the garland on the bride’s best friend, who was standing next to her.

Advertisement

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh News: Two women marry each other in Choti Kashi

The bride, Radha Devi, 21, was furious and immediately slapped the groom before storming off. The situation quickly spiralled out of control as both families got into a heated argument. The tension escalated, leading to chairs being thrown and an all-out brawl breaking out at the venue.

The police were called in to restore order. According to NDTV, authorities detained Kumar and his friends, charging them with insulting the bride’s family and disturbing public order. A separate case was filed against him for demanding dowry. Investigations revealed that his friends had supplied him with illicit liquor, and one person was arrested for selling it.

The bride’s decision to call off the wedding has received widespread praise online, with many netizens applauding her for taking a stand against dowry and unacceptable behaviour.