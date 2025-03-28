Chaos in Nepal: Pro-monarchists clash with police, torch house; Army storms streets, curfew grips Kathmandu

Several areas of Nepal plunged into chaos after hundreds pro-monarchy protesters, carrying pictures of former king Gyanendra Shah and chanting slogans, clashed with police, attacked a TV station and torched a house. A curfew has been imposed in Tinkune, Sinamangal and Koteshwor areas of Kathmandu.

They also clashed with police near Kathmandu airport, pelted stones at them and targeted a TV station along with the CPN (Unified Socialist) party office.

Videos emerging from Nepal show protesters attempting to destroy CCTV cameras, demanding the restoration of the monarchy while accusing the Nepal government of corruption.

To disperse the protesters, the Nepal Police used tear gas and water cannons who torched a house and tried to break security barricades.

The police also fired blank rounds after the situation went uncontrollable in the Tinkune area where thousands of monarchists chanted slogans such as “Raja aau desh bachau” (May King come to save the Country), “Down with corrupt government”, and “We want monarchy back”, demanding the restoration of the monarchy in Nepal.

One person was injured in the clash, an eye-witness said.

Hundreds of riot police personnel were deployed in Kathmandu to avert a clash as pro and anti-monarchy supporters held separate demonstrations.

Police detained several youths for violating restrictions as demonstrators attempted to march toward New Baneshwor, a restricted area. Pro-monarchy Rastriya Prajatantra Party and others joined the protest.

In 2008, Nepal’s political parties abolished the 240-year-old monarchy through a parliamentary declaration, transforming the former Hindu kingdom into a secular, federal, democratic republic.

The monarchists have been demanding the restoration of the monarchy since the former king appealed for support in his video message telecast on Democracy Day (February 19).