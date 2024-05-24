Chaos plagued financial-aid process. How the government botched the rollout.
Melissa Korn , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 24 May 2024, 12:49 PM IST
SummaryThe U.S. Education Department was already a year behind in rolling out the new Fafsa application for financial aid for college—and then someone realized the new formula didn’t account for inflation.
The Education Department was already more than a year behind schedule on rolling out the new Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Then, last October, staffers were alerted to a major oversight: The formula for determining aid didn’t account for inflation.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less