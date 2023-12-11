‘Chaos, uncertainty': CJI Chandrachud on why every decision taken by Centre can’t be challenged
Chief Justice Chandrachud has said that every decision taken by the Union government on behalf of the state is ‘not subject to challenge’
During the hearing of the Article 370, the Supreme Court rapped the petitioners, saying every decision taken by the Union government on behalf of the state is not subject to challenge in the top court. In its ruling, the Supreme Court also upheld the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 but directed restoration of statehood at the earliest. It asked the Election Commission of India (ECI) to hold elections in Jammu and Kashmir. CJI Chandrachud-led Supreme Court made these remarks during pronouncement of verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.