Char Dham Yatra 2024: Online registration now open! Here's how to apply and other details
Char Dham Yatra 2024: Online registration for Char Dham Yatra 2024 has begun on the Uttarakhand tourism department's portal. The pilgrimage includes Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.
