The online registration most popular Hindu pilgrimages in India has begun. The Uttarakhand tourism department announed that the online registration for the Char Dham Yatra, which includes pilgrimage of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri started on the tourism department's portal

The doors of Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath will open on May 10 on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya while that of Badrinath shrine will open on May 12. Every year, lakhs of devotees visit the holy pilgrimage which remains shut for around six months every year.

Gangotri Dham is set to open its doors at precisely 12:25 pm local time. Shri Badrinath Dham is scheduled to open on May 12, at 6 am. The doors for Shri Kedarnath Dham will open from May 10 onwards at 7 am.

How to register for Char Dham Yatra 2024: 1) Visit the official Char Dham yatra registration website at registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in

2) Click on the Register or login option

3) Register by entering your personal details such as phone name, number, email id etc.

4) Complete the registration by entering the OTP sent on your mobile phone.

5) As the new dashboard appears, add details of your tour such as travel dates, number of tourists, tour name, tour type and so on

6) Once your registration is complete, a unique registration number will be sent to your mobile phone and you'll be able to download the registration letter for Chardham yatra.

Apart from the web, registrations can also be made through mobile application - ‘Tourist Care Uttarakhand’ which is available on Android and iOs. WhatsApp registration is also available, You need to simply message ‘Yatra’ to initiate the registration process on +91 8394833833.

Meanwhile, last week, the Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana had visited the Badrinath Dham and and instructed officials that before the start of the Yatra, works related to sewer line repair, improvement of internal routes, water, electricity, street lights and vehicle parking should be completed and signage should be installed for passenger convenience.

IRCTC tour package IRCTC has announced its 11 days 12 nights packages from Mumbai, Delhi with tour dates on 11-22 May, 18-29 May and 25 May to 5 June. Pilgrims can visit the official website of IRCTC tourism i.e. irctctourism.com to book the packages depending on their origin destination. Speaking of the places that will be covered, the air tour package start with flight from Mumbai to Delhi and then head to places including Haridwar – Barkot – Jankichatti – Yamunotri – Uttrakashi – Gangotri – Guptkashi – Kedarnath - Gaurikund - Sitapur- Badrinath-Rudraprayag - Haridwar- Delhi- Mumbai.

(With inputs from ANI)

